Doris Kuhns
Plymouth - Died peacefully December 2, 2019 with family by her side.
Born in Detroit to the late Wylie and Ada Bridges, Doris spent her young childhood in Columbus, NC, moving back to Detroit at the age of 12. She graduated from Western High School in Detroit in 1941. She married Jack Wigley, who was killed in action in WWII. She later married Ted Kuhns. Attending U of D and Eastern Michigan University, Doris went to night school for 15 years while raising 4 children to earn her teaching certificate. She was a teacher in the Plymouth-Canton School District for 20 years. She loved teaching and loved children.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Jack Wigley and Ted Kuhns, her daughter, Grace Kuhns, grandson, Shawn Fairham, and great granddaughter, Claire Zahm. She is survived by her daughters, Victoria (Kevin) Wheeler of Portland Oregon, Cindy Cox of Plymouth, son, Ted (Kim) Kuhns of Whitmore Lake, 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be planned at the First United Methodist Church after the new year. Memorial contributions can be made to First Step, non-profit to end domestic violence at firststep-mi.org or the First United Methodist Church of Plymouth mission programs at pfumc.org.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019