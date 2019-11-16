|
Doris L. Carmichael
Farmington Hills - Doris L. Carmichael, of Farmington Hills, age 94, November 15, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late John Carmichael. Loving mother of Janette Mauck and Elizabeth Bartow. Dear grandmother of Janine (Brent) Johnson and Shanne Bartow. Sister of Ralph (Sarah) Babcock and the late Charles Babcock and Helen Sorenson. Sister in law of Patricia Babcock. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd., Livonia, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Visitation Wednesday from 1 - 8 PM.
Memorials may be directed to , and Second Chance at Life, Inc.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019