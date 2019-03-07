|
|
Doris M. Kook
St. Clair Shores - Doris M. Kook 99, of St. Clair Shores, passed away March 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband John and son Thomas. Grandma DoDo is survived by her children John (Carol) and Karen (John) Rygiel and daughter in law Kathy. She will be fondly remembered by her many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday March 10 from 3 to 8 p.m. in Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores with vigil service at 7 p.m.
In state will be from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated Monday Mar 11, at 10 a.m in St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 22412 Overlake, St. Clair Shores.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a charitable donation to Manresa Jesuit Retreat:
https://www.manresa-sj.org/online-giving/
or St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 7, 2019