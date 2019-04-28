Doris Mae Wiegand



- - Doris Mae (Olson Hay) Wiegand, 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 20.



Doris was born in Detroit, the eldest of three children (with brother Donald and sister Virginia). She married Robert F. Hay in 1943 and together they raised 5 children (Judith, Michael, Susan, David and John).



After Robert's death in 1972, Doris returned to college and from 1981-94,was Librarian in Franklin Village. Doris married Ralph S. Wiegand in 1974 and began a new chapter along with 4 step-children (Jacie, Stephen, Janet, and James). Ralph passed away in 20l5. Doris is survived by 4 of her 5 children and their spouses, her step-children and their spouses, 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and her sister and families. Doris was an inspiration!



She enjoyed world travel, gardening, reading, and being with people. She loved science, nature and animals. Doris lived a good life and died as she had lived with openness, dignity, and concern for others to the very end. She was kind and generous, and she'd be honored by a contribution to your special cause in her name.



I'm so sorry to leave you. I just want you to know. There comes a time for each of us to go. A great beyond awaits us some day. There may be a heaven as we hope, but no one can really say. I have had a mostly good life, with a wonderful family and friends. So now my time has come. That's how my life story ends. DMW Love to all, pip pip cheerio!



