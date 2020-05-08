Doris Marie O'Leary



Dearborn Heights - Born August 28, 1926



Passed May 5, 2020



A devoted sister, spouse, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to so many, Doris passed peacefully in her home. A mother of ten that she raised with her husband Fred, she was also blessed with thirteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren and four daughters-in-law. She is preceded in death by five children (Kyle, Elizabeth, Beth, Rebecca and Bryan) as well as Fred. She is survived by five children: Kevin (Michelle); Pat; Brendan; Terry (Diana), Dennis (Paige) and Bryan's wife, Kris. Doris devoted herself to countless endeavors at St. Mel Catholic parish in Dearborn Heights, MI- from the Altar Society and the Sunshine Club to lunch and Lenten programs for the students, running the kitchen for sporting events and in her artistic work as the unofficial sign maker for any and every event as requested. She honed her art skills while earning her degree from Marygrove College and went on to work on a variety of art projects for the Detroit Free Press and JL Hudson department stores. In raising her family, she wore many hats and never missed an event or opportunity to support her children. Doris' greatest love was always reserved for her family and God; she was devoted to living her life in concert with God's wishes and she succeeded at every turn. Her finest trait was always seeing the absolute best in every person she met.



She faced death just as she faced life- head-on with full faith and little fear. We are saddened at her passing but so thankful for her and so happy that she is finally in the resting place that she crafted her life to ensure she would rest in eternity…Heaven.



In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you take a moment of time to reach out to the ones you love and make them feel like the most important person in the world- just like Mom always did. A memorial service will be held at a yet-to-be-determined date this Summer.









