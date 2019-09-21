|
Doris May Werth
Benzonia - Doris May Werth, age 92, formerly of Dearborn, MI, died September 12, 2019. Born March 19, 1927 in Royal Oak the daughter of John and Selma Kaufman, raised in Sebewing, MI.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with her daughter. Doris also enjoyed spending time with her extended family.
Survived by husband of 67 years Frederick, children Peggy (Barry Isaacson), Frederick, Steven, and Jeffrey; grandson Dylan.
No service is planned. Contributions to the Jowet Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 21, 2019