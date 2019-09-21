Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Werth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris May Werth


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris May Werth Obituary
Doris May Werth

Benzonia - Doris May Werth, age 92, formerly of Dearborn, MI, died September 12, 2019. Born March 19, 1927 in Royal Oak the daughter of John and Selma Kaufman, raised in Sebewing, MI.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with her daughter. Doris also enjoyed spending time with her extended family.

Survived by husband of 67 years Frederick, children Peggy (Barry Isaacson), Frederick, Steven, and Jeffrey; grandson Dylan.

No service is planned. Contributions to the Jowet Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.