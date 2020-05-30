Doris Victoria Prena
West Bloomfield - Doris Victoria Prena passed away on May 27, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. She was 91 years old and a longtime resident of West Bloomfield, Michigan. Doris was born on January 2, 1929, along with her identical twin sister, Helen, and raised in Detroit, Michigan with their younger sister, Mary Ann, to Romanian parents John and Eleanor (nee. Popovich) Danis.
At the age of 16, Doris met her forever sweetheart, Raymond Francis Prena. The young couple married on September 10, 1949, and together raised their son, Ronald, and daughter, Nancy, in Detroit, Southfield, and then West Bloomfield. They had a long marriage filled with fun, laughter, respect, cooperation and a deep love for each other; it was a relationship admired by many. Doris was the epitome of unconditional love. She was a devoted and adoring wife, enjoying every minute spent with Ray, her best friend and sometimes silly partner. She was a proud and supportive mother to Ron and Nancy, always encouraging them in all they did in life. She was an unbelievably dedicated and loving grandmother to her beloved "six-pack." She loved each grandchild endlessly and went to every one of their sports games, track meets, award ceremonies and graduations. She loved cooking and baking for her family, celebrating holidays and birthdays, traveling with Ray, and telling stories about their lives when they were younger and all the funny things that happened along the way.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond Francis Prena, and her twin sister, Helen Donovan Yambrosic. Doris is survived by her son, Ronald Prena (Laurie); daughter, Dr. Nancy Prena (Jeff Fiszbein); her "six-pack" of grandchildren, twins Kari Prena (Robert McFadden) and Kelsey Prena Ellis (Josh), Cullen Prena, Rhiannon Pavlinac, Leland Pavlinac, and Ciara Pavlinac; her sister, Mary Ann Irwin; and her nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Doris will be missed greatly, and she will always remembered as the loving, beautiful woman she was. Ninety-one years was not long enough.
Private family services were held with burial at White Chapel Memorial Cemetery in Troy. A celebration of her life is planned for later this summer. For further information, phone Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.