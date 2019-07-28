|
|
Doris Viola Smith
Grosse Pointe Woods - Doris Viola Smith went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Robert Smith. Loving mother to Diane (Robert), Susan (Dennis), Jim (Linda) and the late David, surviving spouse Sue Marie (Fred). Proud and dedicated grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation Thursday, August 1 at 4:30 pm at First English Lutheran Church, 800 Vernier, Grosse Pointe Woods. Service to immediately follow at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to First English Lutheran Church or Residentialhos picefoundation.org.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 28, 2019