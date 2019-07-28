Services
Generations Funeral & Cremation Services
29550 Grand River Ave.
Farmington Hills, MI 48336
(248) 426-9200
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:00 PM
First English Lutheran Church
800 Vernier
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM
First English Lutheran Church
800 Vernier
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Viola Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Viola Smith Obituary
Doris Viola Smith

Grosse Pointe Woods - Doris Viola Smith went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Robert Smith. Loving mother to Diane (Robert), Susan (Dennis), Jim (Linda) and the late David, surviving spouse Sue Marie (Fred). Proud and dedicated grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation Thursday, August 1 at 4:30 pm at First English Lutheran Church, 800 Vernier, Grosse Pointe Woods. Service to immediately follow at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to First English Lutheran Church or Residentialhos picefoundation.org.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now