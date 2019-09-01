|
Dorothy Bleimeister Balogh
Plymouth - Passed away August 2, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Tivadar. Dear mother of Melissa (Tim) Waidley and Margaret (Mike Bishop) Balogh. Devoted grandmother of Clara, Hope, Gwendolyn and Zoltan and caring sister of the late William. Visitation at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (W. of Lilley) Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10 am until time of her Memorial Service 11 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8, 2019