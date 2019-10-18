Services
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home
305 Sixth Street
Traverse City, MI 49684
(231) 947-6347
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church Cranbrook
470 Church Road
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Dorothy Brooks (Dottie) Darling

Suttons Bay - Dorothy (Dottie) Brooks Darling, 98, died October 8, 2019 at her Lee Point home on Grand Traverse Bay. A memorial service will be on Saturday, November 16 at 11:00am at Christ Church Cranbrook, 470 Church Road, Bloomfield Hills. There will be a reception immediately following. Dottie and her family are in the care of the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City; www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
