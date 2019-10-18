|
Dorothy (Dottie) Brooks Darling
Suttons Bay - Dorothy (Dottie) Brooks Darling, 98, died October 8, 2019 at her Lee Point home on Grand Traverse Bay. A memorial service will be on Saturday, November 16 at 11:00am at Christ Church Cranbrook, 470 Church Road, Bloomfield Hills. There will be a reception immediately following. Dottie and her family are in the care of the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City; www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019