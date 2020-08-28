Dorothy H. Goloback
Northville - Age 92, of Northville, formerly of Livonia and Redford passed away August 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Cherished mother of Catherine (James) McMuldroch, Patricia (Dennis) Kropinak, Daniel (Pamela) Goloback, and the late Mary Goloback. Adored grandmother of Jeffrey Kropinak and Kristin Kropinak. Funeral mass Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 133 Orchard Dr., Northville, MI 48167. In lieu of flowers contributions to Our Lady of Victory appreciated. Read full obituary and share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com
