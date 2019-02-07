Services
Southfield - Age 76, of Southfield, died February 5, 2019. Beloved wife to the late Stephen Klausner. Devoted mother of Dr. Howard (Margery) Klausner and Dr. Mitchell (Rebecca) Klausner.

Loving grandmother of Nathan, Eli, Daniel, Alter, Raffi, Ezra, Yaffa and Zev. Cherished sister to Dr. Michael (Kathleen) Sandler Also survived by her loving companion, Dr. Warren Tessler and his family.

Services and interment were held Wednesday. Arrangements entrusted to HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL (248) 543-1622. www.hebrewmemorial.org

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 7, 2019
