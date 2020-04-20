Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Kordich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Kordich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Kordich Obituary
Dorothy Kordich

Harper Woods - Dorothy Kordich of Harper Woods, Michigan and Thousand Oaks, California passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the age of 94. Dorothy was born on March 15, 1926, in Akron, Ohio. Beloved wife of the late Donald Kordich. Loving mother of Darla Kordich (Eric) Christensen and Dennis Kordich. Dear grandmother of Brett Christensen, Reece Christensen, Brian Kordich and Jeff (Anna) Kordich. Great-grandmother of Samson and Edith Kordich. Loving sister of Sophie Jones. No service will be held at this time. She will be buried at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Detroit, Michigan. Donations and requests for prayers in Dorothy's name may be made to St Lazarus Serbian Orthodox Cathedral Ravanica P.O. Box 99618 Troy, MI 48099.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -