Harper Woods - Dorothy Kordich of Harper Woods, Michigan and Thousand Oaks, California passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the age of 94. Dorothy was born on March 15, 1926, in Akron, Ohio. Beloved wife of the late Donald Kordich. Loving mother of Darla Kordich (Eric) Christensen and Dennis Kordich. Dear grandmother of Brett Christensen, Reece Christensen, Brian Kordich and Jeff (Anna) Kordich. Great-grandmother of Samson and Edith Kordich. Loving sister of Sophie Jones. No service will be held at this time. She will be buried at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Detroit, Michigan. Donations and requests for prayers in Dorothy's name may be made to St Lazarus Serbian Orthodox Cathedral Ravanica P.O. Box 99618 Troy, MI 48099.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2020