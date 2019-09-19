|
Dorothy L. Livermore
Novi - age 92, September 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond for 63 years. Dearest mother of James (Christine), Lee (Peggy) and Jeffrey (Eveleen). Loving grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 17. Dorothy was a devout member of the Christadelphian Community. Memorial Visitation Saturday, September 21st, from 110 am until the time of her Memorial Service at 11 am at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Memorial contributions may be made to the in her name. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 19, 2019