McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Dorothy L. Livermore


1927 - 2019
Dorothy L. Livermore Obituary
Dorothy L. Livermore

Novi - age 92, September 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond for 63 years. Dearest mother of James (Christine), Lee (Peggy) and Jeffrey (Eveleen). Loving grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 17. Dorothy was a devout member of the Christadelphian Community. Memorial Visitation Saturday, September 21st, from 110 am until the time of her Memorial Service at 11 am at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Memorial contributions may be made to the in her name. www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 19, 2019
