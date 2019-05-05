Dorothy Louise Parpart



Fraser - Dorothy Louise Parpart, age 101, died May 1, 2019 at home in Fraser. She was born February 12, 1918 in Detroit, Michigan to Rose and Eugene Parent. Dorothy is the last of 8 siblings and the first to live to 100 years of age.



Dorothy met her future husband Leo, a World War II Veteran at a Ballroom dance. They were great dance partners and eventually married in November, 1946. Leo and Dorothy were married just short of 50 years when Leo passed away in 1995.



Dorothy retired from A & P Supermarket as a Bookkeeper in 1980 at the age of 62. During her retirement, she was Treasurer of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary for 25 +years, Auxiliary Trustee, Bingo Chairman, Member of the St. Pio Pinochle Club and Member of the Fraser Senior Center. Dorothy enjoyed traveling, going to Bingo several times a week and playing cards and games with her family.



Dorothy is survived by, daughter Antoinette (Daniel) Whalen, son Paul (Linda) and daughter Patrica (the late Richard) Wisniewski. 7 Grand Children 10 Great Grand Children.Visitation will be held 3 to 8 pm Monday, with Scripture Service at 7 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road, Warren. Instate Tuesday ,10:30 am until time of Mass 11:00 am, St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish 18720 Thirteen Mile Road.



A Prayer service will be held at 7 pm Monday, followed by personal intentions by family and friends. At a later date, a Private Burial will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.











Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 5, 2019