Services
Kaul Funeral Home
27830 Gratiot Ave
Roseville, MI 48066
(586) 775-1911
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kaul Funeral Home
27830 Gratiot Ave
Roseville, MI 48066
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Kaul Funeral Home
27830 Gratiot Ave
Roseville, MI 48066
Dorothy "Dot" Marie Westerman

- - Dorothy "Dot" Marie Westerman, age 94, March 5, 2019. Loving wife of the late Joseph L. Westerman. Cherished mother of Joseph (Shirley) and Judy (Jim) McWherter. Grandma of 8, great grandma of 19, and great great grandma of 8. Dear sister of Edward "Buz" Raymer. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her son Theodore Westermann and siblings Shirley Somes, Roy, Thomas, and Robert Raymer. Funeral Service Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11am at Kaul Funeral Home, 27830 Gratiot Ave, Roseville. Visitation on Friday 2pm to 8pm and Saturday 10am until time of service. Visit www.kaulfuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 7, 2019
