Dorothy Tarcha
Dorothy Tarcha

Dorothy, age 95, passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Jacqueline (Late Stanley) Sekovich, James (Diana) Tarcha, Jane (Mark) Latessa, Judith Patterson, Jeffrey Tarcha, Joseph Tarcha, Jr. and Jeanne Ann (Steve Spigarelli) Tarcha. Dear sister of Ruth Hercula. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. In State Monday from 9:00 am until time of Mass 10 am at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 9000 Laurence, Allen Park, MI 48101.

Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Brownstown, MI. Memorial contributions can be made to Paws for a Cause or the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Arrangements by Weise Funeral Home, Allen Park, MI






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Lying in State
09:00 AM
NOV
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
Funeral services provided by
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-382-1150
