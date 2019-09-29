|
Howell - Dorothy Newsted Berry Tawyea 9/5/1928 - 9/26/2019 age 91 of Howell, MI went to be with her Lord and Savior at Village Manor of Hartland, MI. She is preceded in death by her husband Darrel Berry. She is survived by her children: Denise (Jim) Thornton, Richard (Virginia) Berry, and Kenneth (Sally) Berry. She is also survived by her three grandchildren Sean and Devin Berry, Katy (Kenneth) Lambdin and one great grandchild Ethan Lambdin. She was a faithful member of Cornerstone Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Brighton and loved her church family. Dorothy enjoyed life, was a generous volunteer and loved nothing more than spending time with family. Visitation will be held Saturday October 5 at10am with service at 11am at Cornerstone Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 9455 Hilton Road, Brighton, MI, 48114. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pregnancy Help Clinic of Brighton, MI or The Care Team (Hospice) of Farmington Hills, MI. Please visit the online guestbook at www.cremationmichigan.com
