Dorothy Thomas Kirkpatrick
- - Age 90. Died October 1, 2018. Predeceased by parents Stella & Dimiter Thomas, sister Christina and brothers and sisters-in-law George Thomas (Ellen) and Nick Thomas (Helen), nephew Richard Thomas and nieces Maureen Smith, Meghan Smith, and Martha Denomme. In 1949 she married her soulmate Robert G. Kirkpatrick of Plymouth, MI. In 1950 they graduated MI State University together. Dorothy went on to earn her masters degree from the University of Detroit. Dottie, as her friends called her, felt fortunate to love her job of 40 years as an elementary public school teacher. She was pleased to live her golden years as a neighbor to her adored daughter, Anne, in Marina Del Rey, CA, where she moved at 84 years of age. Besides her daughter, she leaves behind her sister-in-law Marion Kochensparger, many beloved nephews and nieces, and her cat, Kitty. At Dorothy's request there will be no funeral services. There will be a memorial service and lunch at the First United Methodist Church, 777 W. Eight Mile Rd., Northville, MI. on July 20th, 2019, at 11am. Donations to the Humane Society would be appreciated.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 7, 2019