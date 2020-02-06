|
|
Dr. Douglas Alan Nyquist
McMinnville, TN - Dr. Douglas Alan Nyquist, age 75, a McMinnville, TN resident and Detroit, MI native was born September 22, 1944 and passed away suddenly on February 2, 2020 at Erlanger Medical Center, Chattanooga, TN.
He was a devoted and compassionate dentist in Royal Oak, MI, retiring after 44 years. An avid environmentalist, patient teacher, a consummate artist, and spiritual seeker. Doug approached life with infectious curiosity, unwavering openness and acceptance, and never-ending gratitude.
He was the son of the late Gustav Gordon and Margaret Anne Nyquist. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brother, Gordon Nyquist. Doug shared a long, beautiful, and loving marriage for 45 years to Jo Ann Allen Nyquist who survives him. He was a supportive, inspiring, and giving father to his three children, Gurston Gordon (Shoshana) Nyquist, Jonathan Allen (Lindsay) Nyquist and Rebecca Lee Anne (Warren) Baelen; and loving papa to his six grandchildren, Lily, Noah, Layah, Chloe, Ari, and Emma Nyquist. He is also survived by his two sisters, Bonnie (Gary) Bell and Susan Nyquist; sisters-in-law, Cindy Nyquist, Judy (Jerry) Kaufman, Karyn Allen (Peter) van den Heuvel, and Rose Ramcharan; brothers-in-law; David (Rita) Allen, Thomas Keenan and the late Broudy Simons. He was an uncle to many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Moonrise Hill, 228 Joslin Lane, McMinnville, TN. There will be no visitation at High Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at
www.highfuneralhome.com
High Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020