Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Nyquist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Douglas Alan Nyquist

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Douglas Alan Nyquist Obituary
Dr. Douglas Alan Nyquist

McMinnville, TN - Dr. Douglas Alan Nyquist, age 75, a McMinnville, TN resident and Detroit, MI native was born September 22, 1944 and passed away suddenly on February 2, 2020 at Erlanger Medical Center, Chattanooga, TN.

He was a devoted and compassionate dentist in Royal Oak, MI, retiring after 44 years. An avid environmentalist, patient teacher, a consummate artist, and spiritual seeker. Doug approached life with infectious curiosity, unwavering openness and acceptance, and never-ending gratitude.

He was the son of the late Gustav Gordon and Margaret Anne Nyquist. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brother, Gordon Nyquist. Doug shared a long, beautiful, and loving marriage for 45 years to Jo Ann Allen Nyquist who survives him. He was a supportive, inspiring, and giving father to his three children, Gurston Gordon (Shoshana) Nyquist, Jonathan Allen (Lindsay) Nyquist and Rebecca Lee Anne (Warren) Baelen; and loving papa to his six grandchildren, Lily, Noah, Layah, Chloe, Ari, and Emma Nyquist. He is also survived by his two sisters, Bonnie (Gary) Bell and Susan Nyquist; sisters-in-law, Cindy Nyquist, Judy (Jerry) Kaufman, Karyn Allen (Peter) van den Heuvel, and Rose Ramcharan; brothers-in-law; David (Rita) Allen, Thomas Keenan and the late Broudy Simons. He was an uncle to many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Moonrise Hill, 228 Joslin Lane, McMinnville, TN. There will be no visitation at High Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at

www.highfuneralhome.com

High Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -