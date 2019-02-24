Services
Douglas B. Genga

Melvindale - Douglas B. Genga, age 55, passed away on February 21, 2019.

Beloved husband of Linda Genga. Loving father of Amber (William) Pittman, Michael (Janice) Genga-Reich, Troy (Alicia) Genga, Lisa (David) Rabior and Angela (Crystal Kijorski) Varner. Dear brother of Peggy (Duane) Polo, Bruce (Sharon) Genga, and John (Hilary) Genga. Dearest grandfather of Aiden, Melodie, Wyatt, Tori, Deacon, Noah, Savarrah, and Emily. Preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mary Genga.

Memorial Visitation Saturday, March 02, 2019 from 2-8 PM at the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 5900 Allen Rd. (313) 928-2300. Memorial Service Saturday 6:00 PM at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund in Doug's honor.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 24, 2019
