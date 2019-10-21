Resources
Douglas John Joseph passed away peacefully on October 17th, 2019. Loving father of Andrea (Matthew) and Melissa (Nick) and dearest grandfather to Harper, Simone, Audrey, William, Sam, and Luca, who will miss his presence greatly. Devoted brother to Dianne (Bob) and Jackie (Glen). Doug loved his family, spirited debate, traveling, and the Detroit Tigers. He will be forever in our hearts. A service will be held this spring.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
