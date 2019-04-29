|
|
Duane Shuffler
Farmington - Age 85. April 8, 2019. Beloved husband of 22 years of Collen Shuffler. Proud father of 6 and step-father of 6. Treasured grandfather of 32 and great grandfather of 21.
Memorial Service will be held May 3, 2019 at All Saints Episcopal Church, 171 W Pike St, Pontiac, 48341 at 11:00 am.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to All Saints Episcopal Chruch, 171 W Pike St, Pontiac, 48341, Farmington Area Goodfellows, 31455 W 11 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, 48336 or VFW Post 91, Cambridge, MI.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 29, 2019