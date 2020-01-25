|
Dwight A. England
9/2/60-1/22/20
A devoted Christian man who loved serving his family and others.
Survived by spouse, Beth A. England; children, Thomas A. England (Jessica) and Elizabeth A. Phaneuf (Sean); beloved grandchildren Lorelei E. England and Henry T. Phaneuf; parents Judith A. England, Jack and Patricia Sluka; siblings Darrell Lee England (Kathie) and Cindy Zieglowsky (Jay), Rebecca Trouse (Mark), Rachel Campbell (Eric), and John Sluka (Kristin); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Pre-deceased by Lawrence England (father), Gladys Jennings (grandmother), Barbara Claus (grandmother), Nancy Wilde Sluka (mother-in-law), and David A. Short (brother-in-law).
Dwight was a dedicated employee of UPS as a feeder driver for over 29 years, served in the US Air Force from 1981-1985, and worked for the family business of England Trucking for 4 years. Interests include his beloved grandchildren, honoring his country and military service members, baseball, football, and hockey, his train collection, and classic cars. At his church, Freedom Christian A/G Church, he served as an usher, on the worship team, and in the Elementary Age Children's Church Ministry. He is now at peace with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. His presence in our lives will be forever missed but his legacy of love and generosity will go on through the lives of those he touched, his precious friends, and his loving family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on January 26, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at Freedom Christian A/G Church, 41380 Ryan Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48314.
