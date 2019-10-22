|
|
Dwight "Clint" Moore
Spring, TX - 1956 - 2019
Dwight McClintock "Clint" Moore, 63, a resident of the Houston area for over 40 years, died on October 1, 2019 at his home in Spring, Texas. Clint was born on September 9, 1956 in Detroit, Michigan to Clara and Al Moore. He is survived by his wife, Diana Stokes Moore. Clint was very proud to be an alumnus of Cranbrook School in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan where he attended Junior Kindergarten through High School Graduation. Generations of his family had attended Cranbrook Kingswood since the 1930s. Clint maintained lifetime friendships from his school days and helped with class reunions in later years.
"I'm committed to bringing out the best in America, and ready to provide my brand of hard working, pro-active and positive leadership to everything I do," Clint Moore wrote.
Simply stated, but robustly delivered throughout every facet of his life, Clint Moore steadily built a legacy as a geologist, a Republican Party leader, a conservationist, a genealogical expert. Clint celebrated his friends and genuinely exhibited his faith and deep love for his family and his cherished wife, Diana, on a daily basis.
While at Anadarko Petroleum, Clint pioneered the "Sub salt" trend in the Gulf of Mexico which led to a worldwide exploration effort. Clint and Diana were dedicated to maintaining the beauty of the reefs in the Gulf they enjoyed diving together over the years, most particularly in Flower Gardens Bank National Marine Sanctuary. Because of his work within the Republican Party of Texas, Clint instigated and authored the rule that ensures the Texas GOP is governed by thousands of grassroots delegates rather than a select few elites. The heartbeat of it all, though, was Clint's love for Diana, his immediate family and his extended family which included the Rodeham Moore Descendants Association, over which Clint presided as President and has more than 12,000 family members today.
To read Clint's full obituary, please visit www.rosewood.cc and search "Clint Moore".
Clint's Celebration of Life will be held in Houston on Saturday, October 26 at 10:00am at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 2450 River Oaks Boulevard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary by calling 409-621-5751 or to the AAPG Foundation's Military Veterans Scholarship Program to support the geology scholarship for military veterans which Clint established; please call 918-560-2544 and specify 'Military Veterans Scholarship Program' to dedicate your contribution in memory of Clint Moore.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019