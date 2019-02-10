Services
Grosse Pointe Shores - Grady, E. Daniel. Age 87. Beloved husband of Margaret. Devoted father of Daniel (Carol), Kevin (Cathy), Nancy Hames (Douglas) and Kathy (Clif). Loving grandfather of Sarah, Daniel (Cassie), Courtney (Alex), Kimberley (Matt), Michael (Andrea), Matthew and Marc. Cherished great-grandfather of Ava and Jonathan Daniel. Dear brother of Donna, Sharon and the late Marilyn and Norma. Loving brother-in-law of Bill (Irene) and Jim (Pat). Visitation will be held at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home, 16300 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Park on Thursday, February 14, 3-8pm with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral mass will be held at St. Paul on the Lake, 157 Lake Shore Rd, Grosse Pointe Farms on Friday, February 15 at 10:00am. Visitation begins at 9:30am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Ascension St. John Hospital, 19251 Mack Ave., Suite 102, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236 stjohnprovfoundations.org or Loyola High School 15325 Pinehurst, Detroit, MI 48238. Share a memory at www.verheyden.org.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 10, 2019
