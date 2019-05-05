|
|
E. Suzanne Clogg
Grosse Pointe Woods - E. Suzanne (Wilson) Clogg, formerly from Grosse Pointe Woods, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the age of 93. She was the oldest daughter to Arthur and Eva (Northcott) Wilson. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald C. Clogg who passed away in 1992, after 40 years of marriage. She was the loving mother of Charles (Anne) Clogg, Susan (Louis) Neuder and Ronald Clogg; dear grandmother of Jennifer Clogg, Sarah (Brian) Walters, Laura (Chad) Ott, Bradley (Allison) Neuder and Julia (Tony) Wasilewiski and proud great grandmother to Devin, Emma, Lauren, Whitney, Abigail, Eva, MacKenzie, Eleanor, Colin and one to be announced. Sue, as she liked to be called, graduated from Michigan State University in 1948 with teaching degrees in Home Economics and Physical Education. While in college she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and lived in their house on campus most of her college years. In 1948 she returned to Detroit where she taught for the Detroit Public School System. In 1968 she received her Master's Degree in special education where she taught at Leland Orthopedic School until her retirement in 1985 after 30 years of service. In 1952 she married Donald Clogg and they raised their family in Grosse Pointe Woods. Together they were very active at St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Grosse Pointe Woods and the Turners Athletic Club in Detroit where they met. Later when they moved out of Grosse Pointe Woods they joined the Jefferson Yacht Club where you could find them playing cards or sitting by the swimming pool with friends. Sue was also very active at the Little Thrift Shop at St. Michael's Episcopal Church where she helped take in donations. Sue was also preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Ruth Wilson Gabrielsen. A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Michael's Episcopal Church 20475 Sunningdale Park, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. The family will receive relatives and friends beginning at 10:00 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Michael's Episcopal Church or Sparrow Hospice PO Box 30480 Lansing, MI 48909. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 5, 2019