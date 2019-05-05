Services
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Michael's Episcopal Church
20475 Sunningdale Park
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Episcopal Church
20475 Sunningdale Park
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for E. Clogg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. Suzanne Clogg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

E. Suzanne Clogg Obituary
E. Suzanne Clogg

Grosse Pointe Woods - E. Suzanne (Wilson) Clogg, formerly from Grosse Pointe Woods, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the age of 93. She was the oldest daughter to Arthur and Eva (Northcott) Wilson. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald C. Clogg who passed away in 1992, after 40 years of marriage. She was the loving mother of Charles (Anne) Clogg, Susan (Louis) Neuder and Ronald Clogg; dear grandmother of Jennifer Clogg, Sarah (Brian) Walters, Laura (Chad) Ott, Bradley (Allison) Neuder and Julia (Tony) Wasilewiski and proud great grandmother to Devin, Emma, Lauren, Whitney, Abigail, Eva, MacKenzie, Eleanor, Colin and one to be announced. Sue, as she liked to be called, graduated from Michigan State University in 1948 with teaching degrees in Home Economics and Physical Education. While in college she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and lived in their house on campus most of her college years. In 1948 she returned to Detroit where she taught for the Detroit Public School System. In 1968 she received her Master's Degree in special education where she taught at Leland Orthopedic School until her retirement in 1985 after 30 years of service. In 1952 she married Donald Clogg and they raised their family in Grosse Pointe Woods. Together they were very active at St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Grosse Pointe Woods and the Turners Athletic Club in Detroit where they met. Later when they moved out of Grosse Pointe Woods they joined the Jefferson Yacht Club where you could find them playing cards or sitting by the swimming pool with friends. Sue was also very active at the Little Thrift Shop at St. Michael's Episcopal Church where she helped take in donations. Sue was also preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Ruth Wilson Gabrielsen. A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Michael's Episcopal Church 20475 Sunningdale Park, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. The family will receive relatives and friends beginning at 10:00 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Michael's Episcopal Church or Sparrow Hospice PO Box 30480 Lansing, MI 48909. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns, MI.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now