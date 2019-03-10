|
|
Earl L. Smith
Plymouth - Earl L. Smith of Plymouth, died March 2, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born on April 8, 1928. Earl was the beloved husband of the late Bonny Smith who died in 2016. Earl is survived by his daughter Lauren (John) Falcusan, his grandchildren Jansan (Chandler) Rhoads and Jordan (Valterri) Filppula, and his great-grandchildren Jaxson and Easton. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his siblings. Earl was a lifelong Plymouth resident and a prominent business owner in the community with many businesses and properties. Funeral Services were entrusted to the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 10, 2019