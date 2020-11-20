1/1
Earl R. "Bud" Engel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl R. "Bud" Engel

Age 87, November 18, 2020. Son of the late Earl and Peg Engel. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 63 years, Barbara. He was the proud father of Sandi, Scott (Julie), Brian (Paula) and Craig. He was the loving grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He will be greeted at Heaven's Gate by his beloved granddaughter, Jenna. He is also survived by his loving sister Shirley Schuetz and many nieces and nephews. Bud also spent over 25 years as a coach in the Woods-Shores Little League. He considered his players "his kids" and many of their parents became lifelong friends. Services for Bud were private but please share memories at WujekCalcaterra.com. Interment Attica Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in remembrance of Bud Engel to Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores Little League at 714 Woods Lane, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI, 48236.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved