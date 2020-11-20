Earl R. "Bud" Engel
Age 87, November 18, 2020. Son of the late Earl and Peg Engel. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 63 years, Barbara. He was the proud father of Sandi, Scott (Julie), Brian (Paula) and Craig. He was the loving grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He will be greeted at Heaven's Gate by his beloved granddaughter, Jenna. He is also survived by his loving sister Shirley Schuetz and many nieces and nephews. Bud also spent over 25 years as a coach in the Woods-Shores Little League. He considered his players "his kids" and many of their parents became lifelong friends. Services for Bud were private but please share memories at WujekCalcaterra.com
. Interment Attica Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in remembrance of Bud Engel to Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores Little League at 714 Woods Lane, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI, 48236.