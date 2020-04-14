|
Eccles McLittle (Mac)
Eccles McLittle (Mac), son of the late Rev. Julian and Argatha McLittle, was born May 28, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan. He was the third oldest of fifteen children.
He was educated in the Detroit Public Schools; graduating from Mumford High School. Following graduation, He decided to begin a career in accounting while attending Lewis College of Business. He was later hired by the Detroit Board of Education in the Engineering Department, attended a five year apprenticeship program and became a First Class Stationary Engineer. Following his retirement from DPS, he worked for Detroit Public Lighting, Rough Steel, and Wayne State University. Throughout his employment career, Eccles was an active member of his union, Local 547. He maintained this membership for more than 40 years.
Eccles loved his family and was married to his wife, Evelyn for 38 years. They were blessed with two daughters: Nicole and Jeanene (Aaron). He also had two sons: Alonzo and Shelley (deceased). He had two granddaughters and three great grandchildren. Eccles had a genuine love for travel and adventure; having driven to Alaska and taken a helicopter and hot air balloon ride over San Francisco. He enjoyed traveling to six of the seven continents. Perhaps he was able to take a glimpse of that seventh continent, Antarctica, on the way to his heavenly home.
Eccles accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior as a young child at Second New Hope Baptist Church where he was baptized by his grandfather, Rev. Oddis Lewis, Sr. Many years later, he united with Macedonia Baptist Church. He stated, "The greatest joy of life and living is being in fellowship with the Lord". One of his favorite bible verses was Psalm 116:12, "What can I render to the Lord for all His benefits toward me?" Eccles was a living example of that verse working tirelessly as a church trustee, usher board member, culinary ministry member, Mini Miracles board member and all around church maintenance mechanic. Eccles was loved by many, and his influence will forever remain in the hearts and lives of all who knew him. He departed this life Monday, March 30, 2020. He stated, "I AM GOING HOME."
Private graveside services and burial will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, Twp., MI. James H. Cole Home for Funerals, 16100 Schaefer Hwy., Detroit, MI 48235, (313)835-3997 has been entrusted with his services.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020