Eddie J. Egnatios
Scottsdale, AZ - Eddie J. Egnatios (EJ) passed away peacefully on Thursday 02/27/2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona where he had moved after an active lifetime of service and leadership in metropolitan Detroit. He was born in Lebanon on July 01, 1925 and brought to Detroit at the age of three years old by his parents Simon and Elizabeth Egnatios.
He grew up working daily in his father's neighborhood grocery business (at 18th & Porter), graduated from Western High School in 1943 and immediately enlisted in the Navy to serve his country at the height of WWII. He served proudly as a Medic & surgical assistant, in New Caledonia in the South Pacific.
After the war ended, he returned to Detroit and attended the University of Detroit. He graduated in 1949 with a B.S. in Chemistry. Upon graduation, he married Rozanne Leon of Welland, Ontario, Canada at St. Anne de Detroit Catholic Church in 1949. The next year EJ founded, with his younger brother John, Dobbs Furniture. He and John co-owned and operated Dobbs Furniture in and around Detroit for over 40 years, expanding to five stores (each 50,000 sq. ft or more) in Michigan and then adding three stores in the greater Phoenix area in the 1980's.
EJ and Rozanne were happily married for 62 years and raised 7 children: Edward, Nadine Beene, Lori Campise, Jerry, Scott, Robyn Schultz and Rockne. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rozanne; siblings, John J. Egnatios & Ellen Leon; son, Scott; son-in-law, David; grandchild, Jeremy Egnatios and his great-grandchild, Elias.
He is survived by Edward and his wife Kathleen (Moloney), Nadine & Horace Beene, Lori & Ray Campise, Jerry & Donna (Macksood), Patty Mathews and husband Chris, Robyn Schultz and Rockne and his wife Wendy (Pawlitsky). Also 18 grandchildren: Carrie Kirby (husband, Tim Kirby); Shaelyn McCarthy; Lauren Moloney-Egnatios (husband, Stefan Amrine); Jodi Maccarone (husband, Mark ); John Beene (wife, Katie); Jaime Beene; Kareem Dolce (husband, Mark Dolce); Alicia Meek (husband, Rob Meek); Raymond Anthony Campise; Tara Egnatios; Tina Egnatios; Noelle Peace (husband, Brett Peace); Jacqueline Egnatios; Gabriella Schultz; Crosby Schultz; Evan Egnatios; Isabella Egnatios. Also 13 great-grandchildren (to date): Keegan Kirby and Ella Kirby; Brennan McCarthy and Weston McCarthy; Henry Beene and Hannah Beene; Frank Dolce, Vincent Dolce and Rocco Dolce; Leon Meek; Elena Peace, August Peace and Ezra Peace.
EJ Egnatios was a long-time caring volunteer and philanthropist.
Visitation (9-12) and Mass of Celebration (12:00 Noon) is on Sunday March 8, 2020 at Messinger's Mortuary Chapel in Scottsdale, Arizona. He has requested to be interred at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in his name to Capuchins, Detroit; St. Jude Hospital, Memphis, TN; or Freedom House in Detroit.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 11, 2020