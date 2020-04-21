Services
Swanson Funeral Home [North West] - Detroit
14751 West McNichols
Detroit, MI 48235
313-272-9000
Edmon C. and Gwendolyn A. Carmichael Obituary
Edmon C. & Gwendolyn A. Carmichael

Edmon C. Carmichael and Gwendolyn A. Carmichael, two shining lights and pillars in the Detroit community passed away last week due to covid-19 complications. Edmon passed away Monday 13, 2020 at the age of 79 and Gwendolyn passed away Tuesday 14,2020 at the age of 72 at St. Mary's Mercy Livonia.

Funeral arrangements are being taken care of by Swanson Funeral Home west side location. Edmon and Gwendolyn were the definition of love, loyalty, and the ability to serve others with utmost compassion. They leave behind a son, son in law, granddaughter,and a host of nieces and nephews. They will surely be missed.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
