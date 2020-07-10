1/
Edna Mae (Sorensen) Earle
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Mae (Sorensen) Earle

Edna Mae (Sorensen) Earle beloved wife, mother, family member and friend passed away peacefully after a short illness on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the age of 86. Mae was born September 14, 1933 in Fenton, Michigan. She married James Robert Earle on November 21, 1953. Their loving marriage produced three children, Susan, Sandra and Brian. She was a dedicated wife and mother and, once her children were all in school, sold real estate for Century 21. In retirement, Mae and Jim enjoyed many years of travel, golf and family visits. Mae was an active member of Mt Hope Congregational Church and sang in the choir. Mae is survived by her brothers Robert Sorensen and David Sorensen, daughters and sons-in-law Sue and Don Tavarozzi, and Sandy and Bob Finke, as well as son and daughter-in-law Brian and Darcy Earle. She also had ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. An outdoor memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Monday, July 13, 2020 at Mt. Hope Congregational Church in Livonia, Michigan. Please bring your own chair. The family requests that memorial donations be directed to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation or the National Kidney Foundation.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Mt. Hope Congregational Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved