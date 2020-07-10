Edna Mae (Sorensen) Earle
Edna Mae (Sorensen) Earle beloved wife, mother, family member and friend passed away peacefully after a short illness on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the age of 86. Mae was born September 14, 1933 in Fenton, Michigan. She married James Robert Earle on November 21, 1953. Their loving marriage produced three children, Susan, Sandra and Brian. She was a dedicated wife and mother and, once her children were all in school, sold real estate for Century 21. In retirement, Mae and Jim enjoyed many years of travel, golf and family visits. Mae was an active member of Mt Hope Congregational Church and sang in the choir. Mae is survived by her brothers Robert Sorensen and David Sorensen, daughters and sons-in-law Sue and Don Tavarozzi, and Sandy and Bob Finke, as well as son and daughter-in-law Brian and Darcy Earle. She also had ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. An outdoor memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Monday, July 13, 2020 at Mt. Hope Congregational Church in Livonia, Michigan. Please bring your own chair. The family requests that memorial donations be directed to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation or the National Kidney Foundation
.