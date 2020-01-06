|
|
Edward Eglinton
Tarpon Springs, FL - Edward "Ed" James Eglinton died peacefully in Tarpon Springs, FL. on December 21st at the age of 86.
Ed was predeceased by his parents, Marie Papineau & Frank Eglinton, & his first wife of 46 years, Catherine Eyre Kerse Eglinton. He leaves behind his wife, Roberta (Lahoud) Eglinton (Tarpon Springs FL), a son, Keith Edward Eglinton (Sparta, TN), a sister, Marie E. "Tillie" Eglinton Shaw Groh (Zephyrhills, FL), half-sisters, Gail Waddell Toon (Wallaceburg, Ontario) & Barbara Waddell Ponkey (Oak Park, MI), grandson, Patrick Ryan Eglinton (Vacaville, CA), deceased step-son David Lahoud & his wife Nancy & step-daughter, Jaci & her husband, Jeff Tranter.
Ed, born in Detroit MI in 1933, graduated Lincoln H.S., Ferndale, MI 1952. He served in the US Navy 1952 - 1956 in the COM6thFLT as a radioman. While attached to the Admiral's staff, he attended the wedding of Prince Rainer & Grace Kelly in Monaco. Upon honorable discharge, Ed attended Michigan State University & Mexico City College on the G.I. bill where he received a B.A. Degree in Education. In 1960, he married Catherine in Mexico City and returned to Detroit, Michigan where their son Keith was born.
Ed worked as a manager for SS Kresge. He then entered the teaching profession as an elementary school teacher for the Royal Oak school district and subsequently taught History at Annapolis HS in Dearborn Heights (District #7) for 20 years where he was also a varsity football/baseball coach & NEA chief negotiator. He retired in 1988, moved to Cuernavaca, Mexico, eventually moved back to Michigan, then to Zephyrhills, FL, later residing in Tarpon Springs, FL.
A memorial service with Military Honors will be held on January 13th at 1:30 PM at Bay Pines National Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33708. Interment of Ashes will follow the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ed 's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to AmVets https://amvetsnsf.org/donations/ or Seasons Hospice at https://seasonsfoundation.org/donate/. Condolences can be posted to https://veteransfuneralcare.com/obituaries
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020