Edward G. Ratzenberger
1933 - 2020
Edward G. Ratzenberger

Edward G. Ratzenberger, age 87, born March 8, 1933, passed away July 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Jean Ratzenberger (Robertson). Loving father to Scott (Susan) Ratzenberger. Dear grandfather to Marissa Ratzenberger. Survived by sister Nancy Mexico (Alvin). Brother to the late Sandra Serowik (Alfred) and late Sally Antieau (Ted). Uncle to 37 nieces and nephews

Ed was a graduate of River Rouge High School (1951) and attended Michigan State University. He was part of MSU's Marching Band. In 1956, Ed drafted into the military, where his musical abilities allowed him to perform with the 28th Infantry Regimental Band. The following year he played with the prestigious 7th Army Symphony, touring Europe. During his stint, Ed played with jazz greats Don Menza, Cedar Walton, Leo Wright, and Don Ellis in the Jazz 2 Group.

Ed's professional career was dedicated to safety and industrial relations. The majority of his safety career was spent with the Stroh Brewery Company as the Corporate Safety Director (1974-1989) and the Safety Council for Southeast Michigan as the Executive Director (1989-2007). During his years with Stroh's, the brewery won multiple industry safety awards. Ed attained the level of Certified Safety Professional. He was also appointed by Governor John Engler to the Michigan Department of Consumer and Industry Services, being reappointed by Governor Jennifer Granholm. Ed was the past president of various committees, namely American Society of Safety Engineers, National Safety Council Food and Beverage Section Executive Committee, Michigan Safety Conference Board of Directors, Industrial Relations Association of Detroit, and Americans Society of Industrial Security. Ed was also past chairman of Breakfast with the Detroit Fire Department. He also supported and officiated the Metro Detroit Youth Day, held annually at Belle Isle.

Ed loved baseball, and enjoyed being a Detroit Tiger season ticket holder for over 30 years. He was a proud member of his church, St Mary's of Rochester Hills, where he served as 4th Degree Knight with the Knight's of Columbus. He also liked taking walks with his wife Marilyn at Stoney Creek Metropark or the local Lake Orion park. Ed loved his Michigan State Spartans!

Due to the concerns of COVID-19, services for Ed will be private. A celebration of Ed's life will be organized for a later date. Donations in Ed's name can be made to Detroit Police Athletic League

www.modetzfuneralhomes.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
