Interment
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Cadillac Memorial Gardens
38425 Garfield Rd
Clinton Twp., MI
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
VFW Bruce Post
28404 Jefferson
St Clair Shores, MI
Edward H. Bird


1919 - 2019
Edward H. Bird Obituary
Edward H. Bird

Clinton Twp. - Edward H. Bird, (1919-2019). Devoted husband to the late Mary A. Bird, father of Charles (Linda), Donna (Lucjan), Edward (Karen) and Jeffery (Nelle). Grandfather of Kimberly, Edward, Jeffery, Kyle, and Megan. Great-grandfather of Paris, Aiden, and Gracelyn.

A lifetime Michigan resident Edward was a decorated U.S. Naval WWII veteran serving from 1937 to 1945 aboard the USS Griffin. He was a lifetime member of the VFW - Bruce Post. Edward was a committed citizen who volunteered in several area hospitals, on the Ritual Team of the VFW - Bruce Post and at the Fisher Theater.

Edward was a humble, generous, gentle man whose life touched and enriched many others. He made the world a better place.

Edward passed peacefully in his sleep the morning of July 23 of natural causes.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the VFW Bruce Post in St Clair Shores, Mi.

Interment Service to be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:30 am at Cadillac Memorial Gardens, 38425 Garfield Rd, Clinton Twp.

Celebration of Life Memorial Service immediately afterward, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm at the VFW Bruce Post, 28404 Jefferson, St Clair Shores.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 10, 2019
