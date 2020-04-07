|
Edward Joseph Hallo
Byron Center - Edward Joseph Hallo, born in Toledo, Ohio on July 14, 1920, left this world of natural causes, April 5, 2020 in the arms of family members in Byron Center, Michigan, 100 days shy of his 100th birthday. Edward was born during the Spanish Flu Pandemic and died during the Covid-19 Pandemic. He experienced life during the Great Depression and two World Wars, serving as a paratrooper in WWII with the 101st Airborne Division. Edward met and married his English bride, Sylvia Clapp (deceased), in 1945, and together they raised eight children in Redford Township, Michigan. Those years, rich in family, had Edward often working two jobs to support the needs of those he committed to care for and love. Edward enjoyed lake fishing, pinochle, horseshoes, picnics, and playing golf in several leagues in his retirement years. Edward, also known as the "baby-whisperer," was a loving husband, father, grandfather, soldier and friend. Edward was preceded in death by his bride, Sylvia; two sons, Mark and Matthew; a grandson, Kyle; and a great-grandson, Gavin. He is survived by his children, Sharon (William deceased) Dinley, Kathy Hallo, Shirley (Robert) Tooke, Cheryl (Doug) Welday, Carolyn (Leif) Britting; David Hallo, and Patricia (Kyle) Vine. Edward is also survived by his 17 loving grandchildren, 16 loving great-grandchildren, and one loving great-great grandchild. The Lord welcomed His faithful servant, Edward, home . . . where his eternal story begins. Due to the current health concerns regarding Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Mount Hope Memorial Gardens, Livonia. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020