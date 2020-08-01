1/
Edward Joseph Kalemkiewicz Jr.
We are heartbroken over the unexpected loss of Edward Joseph Kalemkiewicz Jr., Born in Detroit to Helen and Edward Kalemkiewicz. Passed away Tuesday July 28, 2020 Age 71 in Clinton Twp. MI Beloved husband of Linda Father of Andrew (Michele) Parise, Robert (Nicole) Passalacqua,Melissa (Steven) Labadie. Papa to 8 grandchildren Brother to Dolores Goniwiecha, Irene (Conley) Wallace, Carolyn (Douglas) McLauchlin, Steven Kalemkiewicz, Janice Stamper,

Allen (Deborah) Kalemkiewicz Godfather to Michele Boyle and Kennith Stamper. Uncle to many nieces and nephews.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
