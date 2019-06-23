|
|
Edward Joseph Montagne, Jr.
Medford, OR - Edward Joseph Montagne, Jr., age 100, passed away peacefully June 13, 2019 at his home in Medford, OR. Ed was born July 26, 1918 in Chicago, IL. He was the oldest of five children born to Edward Joseph and Irene (Sauvé) Montagne. Raised in Gesu Parish in Detroit MI, Ed attended U of D Jesuit High School where in his senior year he captained the football team to the 1937 City Championship. He enrolled in the University of Detroit in 1937 majoring in Economics. In his senior year he met a beautiful young freshman, Luella (Lou) Rousseau of Windsor, Ontario, whom he would marry a year later. Ed had an early interest in flying and enrolled in the Civilian Pilot Training Program in 1940. Upon graduating university in June 1941, he enlisted in the US Navy as an aviation cadet and in 1942 received his wings and a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Marine Corps. While stationed in La Jolla, CA awaiting deployment to the South Pacific, Ed and Lou were married on September 23, 1942.
He and his squadron of torpedo bombers arrived on Guadalcanal in February 1943 and began operations as part of the Solomon Islands Campaign. During his time in the Solomons, Ed saw much combat and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) for action against the enemy. In 1944 he rejoined his wife and, stationed in Santa Barbara, CA, began their family with the birth of their first child, Suzanne.
In 1945, Ed commanded a torpedo bomber squadron aboard the carrier Vella Gulf, upon which he served to the end of the war. A civilian again, Ed & Lou moved to Whittier, CA where he started what would be a long career in housewares. Two more children followed; Claudia (1946) and David (1949). Recalled to the Marine Corps in 1950, Ed fought in the Korean War through 1951, receiving a second DFC as a fighter pilot. Ed would continue in the USMC Reserve until 1978, retiring with the rank of Colonel. As a pilot he would experience the transition from the era of bi- planes to the first naval jet fighter.
Two more children, Mark (1959) and Paul (1961), were born while the family lived in Palos Verdes Estates, CA. In 1970, Ed's career led the family to relocate to the Midwest and in 1984 he would retire as Vice-President of Revere Ware Inc., in Clinton, IL. The newly retired couple settled in Ashland, OR later that year. In retirement Ed was very active in his parish of Our Lady of the Mountain, the St. Vincent de Paul Society, and the Interfaith Care Community of Ashland. For many years he also acted as lay minister to people confined to their homes due to age or disability. An active man with a strong faith, he was a loving and supportive husband, a model to his children, a gift to his community.
He is survived by four of his five children, Suzanne Duncan (John), Claudia Montagne, David Montagne (Michele), and Paul Montagne (Kim); nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three of his four siblings, Lionel and Art Montagne and Germaine Canar. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 75 years; their fourth child, Mark Montagne (Cathy); and his brother, Bob Montagne.
The family is indebted to the wonderful caregivers and the staff of Avamere Assisted Living and Providence Hospice for the tender, compassionate care provided Ed and Lou in the last years of their lives. We will honor Ed's memory at a Mass celebrated at 10:30 a.m. July 6, 2019, at Our Lady of the Mountain Catholic Church in Ashland, followed by a reception. He will be buried alongside his wife at Eagle Point National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice through Providence Community Health Foundation, or .
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 23, 2019