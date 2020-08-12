1/1
Edward Kowalski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Kowalski

Detroit - Edward was born on August 1, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan and died on August 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital at the age of 78; he was of Westland. Beloved husband of the late Alona. Loving dad of Michael (Benita) Garner, Peggy McNally, Kimberly Kowalski (Tony Spitznagel) and Timothy (Amy) Kowalski. Proud grandfather of Jared (Melisa) Garner, Matthew Conner, Andrew (Caitlin) Conner, Katelyn McNally, Emily McNally, Paige Spitznagel, Grant Kowalski, Faith Spitznagel, Mason Kowalski and Angela Garner. Great grandfather of Levi Garner and Mila Jo Janas. Beloved Uncle of Jason Kowalski. Also survived by other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Adam and Emily (nee: Szarama) Kowalski, his brother James Kowalski and his companion Wilma Jo Garner. After Edward graduated from the University of Detroit Jesuit High School he proudly served his Country in the United States Army; he was a proud member of Boilermakers Local 169 and was recently honored with his 50 year pin. Visitation is on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 12 pm until the time of service 5pm, at The Allen Park Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (Corner of Goddard). To share a memory please visit www.martenson.com

To those attending visitation and/or services for a loved one, in keeping with State of Michigan Executive Orders 2020-110 and 2020-147, masks and social distancing along with limitations on the number of person(s) in the chapel must be followed and will be enforced. Thank you for understanding.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved