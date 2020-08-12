Edward Kowalski
Detroit - Edward was born on August 1, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan and died on August 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital at the age of 78; he was of Westland. Beloved husband of the late Alona. Loving dad of Michael (Benita) Garner, Peggy McNally, Kimberly Kowalski (Tony Spitznagel) and Timothy (Amy) Kowalski. Proud grandfather of Jared (Melisa) Garner, Matthew Conner, Andrew (Caitlin) Conner, Katelyn McNally, Emily McNally, Paige Spitznagel, Grant Kowalski, Faith Spitznagel, Mason Kowalski and Angela Garner. Great grandfather of Levi Garner and Mila Jo Janas. Beloved Uncle of Jason Kowalski. Also survived by other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Adam and Emily (nee: Szarama) Kowalski, his brother James Kowalski and his companion Wilma Jo Garner. After Edward graduated from the University of Detroit Jesuit High School he proudly served his Country in the United States Army; he was a proud member of Boilermakers Local 169 and was recently honored with his 50 year pin. Visitation is on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 12 pm until the time of service 5pm, at The Allen Park Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (Corner of Goddard). To share a memory please visit www.martenson.com
To those attending visitation and/or services for a loved one, in keeping with State of Michigan Executive Orders 2020-110 and 2020-147, masks and social distancing along with limitations on the number of person(s) in the chapel must be followed and will be enforced. Thank you for understanding.