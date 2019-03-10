|
|
Edward L. Doyle
New Boston - Edward L., of New Boston, March 03, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Barbara. Loving mother of Mary Karen (Jon) Doman and Kathleen (Michael) Kosiba. Proud grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of two. He is also survived by his sisters. He is preceded in death by his son E. Timothy, his parents and his brother. Edward retired from Ford Motor Company after 33 years and enjoyed a long retirement filled with golfing, bowling, traveling and family. He was an active member of St. Stephen Catholic Church where he ushered for many years. A Memorial Service will be held March 23, 2019, 11:00 AM at St. Stephen Catholic Church, New Boston. In keeping with Edward's wishes, his cremation took place at "The Witness Crematory" located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to Angela Hospice. www.mimemorial.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 10, 2019