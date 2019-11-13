Services
Edward M. Panackia Obituary
Edward M. Panackia

Detroit - Edward M. Panackia, of Detroit passed away early Sunday morning, November 10, 2019, at age 75. Born January 1, 1944, in Detroit, the son of Edward and Virginia Panackia. He was a Vietnam combat Veteran serving as a Marine, retired as a Police Officer from the Detroit Police Department, also retired from working with the Farmington Hills Police Department. Beloved husband to the late Connie of 48 years; loving father of Kristi (Michael) Schwesing and Michael (Alicia) Panackia; proud grandfather of Avrey Doyle, Andrew Blanchette and Natalie Schwesing; dear brother of Thomas (Cindy) Panackia, Patricia (Joseph) Lucido and Christopher Panackia. The Panackia family will receive guests at Thayer-Rock Funeral Home, 5:00 - 8:00 PM, Thursday, November 14th and 1:00 - 8:00 PM, Friday, November 15th.A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM (gathering 9:00am) Saturday, November 16th, also at the funeral home. Please leave a condolence at www.thayer-rock.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -