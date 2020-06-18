Edward Maurice Williams



Edward Maurice Williams, "Ted", passed away on June 16, 2020, at the age of 94. Ted is survived by his wife of 27 years, Beverly Diamond, both formerly of Tarpon Springs, Florida. Ted was married to Catherine Delores Williams, affectionately known by all as "Sis", for 44 years until her passing on May 2, 1989. Ted and Sis are survived by their eight children, Pam, Randy, Ron (Claire), Patti, Lori (Mark), Scott (Kim), Ted (Mary), and Steven (Patti) along with 21 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.



Ted was born on June 30, 1925, to Edward and Agnes Williams, and was the eldest of six, survived by sister Sharon Makowski and preceded in death by sister Mary Turek, and brothers Fred, Ernie, George and Jerry. Ted was a veteran of WW II, (U.S. Army) and was held as a POW in Germany.



Ted was a long-time manager of several Chevrolet dealerships in the downriver area, with the longest tenure at Dick Genthe Chevrolet, before retiring to Tarpon Springs. Ted loved to golf and spend time with his large family, and always found the time to contact his grandchildren on their birthdays to wish them well. He was truly a kind and caring Man who led by example. Ted will be interred at Our Lady of Hope cemetery in Brownstown, next to his beloved wife, Sis. Donations in Ted's honor can be made to Hospice of Michigan, 989 Spaulding S.E. Avenue, Ada, MI 49301.









