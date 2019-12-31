Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
Holy Name Church
630 Harmon St.
Birmingham, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Holy Name Church
630 Harmon St.
Birmingham, MI
Edward Meshew Knight

Edward Meshew Knight Obituary
Edward Meshew Knight

Birmingham - Age 87, December 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ann Marie. Dear father of Kelly (Michael) Dietz and Craig (Deborah) Knight. Cherished grandfather of Dillon, Lauren, Brendan, and Elizabeth. Loving brother of the late Yvonne Price. Uncle of Ken, Brett, Guy, and the late Michael. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Thursday, Jan. 2nd, 6-8pm. Funeral Mass at Holy Name Church, 630 Harmon St., Birmingham, Friday, Jan. 3rd, 12 noon. Friends may visit at church beginning at 11:30am. Memorials appreciated to Beaumont Children's Hospital, 3601 W 13 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, MI 48073.

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
