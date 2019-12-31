|
Edward Meshew Knight
Birmingham - Age 87, December 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ann Marie. Dear father of Kelly (Michael) Dietz and Craig (Deborah) Knight. Cherished grandfather of Dillon, Lauren, Brendan, and Elizabeth. Loving brother of the late Yvonne Price. Uncle of Ken, Brett, Guy, and the late Michael. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Thursday, Jan. 2nd, 6-8pm. Funeral Mass at Holy Name Church, 630 Harmon St., Birmingham, Friday, Jan. 3rd, 12 noon. Friends may visit at church beginning at 11:30am. Memorials appreciated to Beaumont Children's Hospital, 3601 W 13 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, MI 48073.
Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020