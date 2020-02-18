Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Lying in State
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
St. Clair Shores, MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
St. Clair Shores, MI
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Juniata Township Cemetery
Edward Purrenhage

Grosse Pointe Woods - Edward Clay Purrenhage, Jr., 86 years, died peacefully at home on February 15, 2020. Loving husband and pal of Susan (Glaspie). Beloved, hard-working, witty, good-looking, debonair, and supportive father of five daughters: Julie (Hadi)Gharios, Amy (Richard) Moore, Katy (Brian) Wagner, Ellen (Kurt) Taber, and Sue (Mark) Palmer. Proud Papa of Laura, Peter, Leo, Julian, Susie, and Justine. Survived by his sister, Rosemary (Dan/John) Zynda. Predeceased by his parents, Edward, Sr. and Matilda (Schmidt), and siblings William (Margaret), Helen (Lou) Cirocco, Earl (Arlene), Ralph (Mildred Ann), Ruth (John) Haas, and James (Mary Lou). Visitation at the A.H.Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Grosse Pointe Woods, Wednesday, February 19th 2pm-9pm, and Thursday, February 20th 5pm-9pm, with a Prayer Service at 7pm. In State 3pm on Friday, February 21st at St. Lucy Catholic Church, St. Clair Shores, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 4pm. Burial will be at 11am on Saturday, February 22nd at the Juniata Township Cemetery, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Detroit Goodfellows or Michigan Parkinson Foundation. ahpeters.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
