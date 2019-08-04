Services
Farmington Hills - Edward Schreiber, 95, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died on 23 July 2019. Beloved husband of 61 years of Carolyn Schreiber; Cherished father of Michael (Andrea) Schreiber, Peter (Stacey) Schreiber, Steven (Arlene) Schreiber, David Schreiber, Jonathan (Rachel) Schreiber and Ellen (Patrick) Fowler; Loving PaPa of Emily (Max) Rosenberg, Isabel (Tom) Corrigan, Jason (Stephanie) Schreiber, Ellie Schreiber, Kim Schreiber, Hannah Schreiber, Bobby Schreiber, Jackson Schreiber, Maya Schreiber,Lucy Schreiber, Hayden Schreiber, Ashley Fowler and Ryan Fowler; Brother of the late Herbert Leonard Schreiber; Brother-in-law of Cecile Schreiber; Devoted son of the late Murray and the late Ruth Schreiber. Services were held Wed., July 24, 2019. Arranged by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 4, 2019
