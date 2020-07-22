1/1
Edward Shapiro
Edward Shapiro

West Bloomfield - Beloved husband of the late Golda Shapiro. Dear father of Amy Shapiro, Ronald Shapiro, and Beth & Andy Isola. Loving grandfather of Jennifer, Benn, Rebecca, Jaclyn, Adam, and Max. Adoring great-grandfather of Zara. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Son of the late Harry & Sophie Shapiro, brother of the late Irwin Shapiro, Rita Feinstein and Barbara (Bobbi) Weisberg. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES TODAY AT THE CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY IN BIRMINGHAM. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com








Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY
Funeral services provided by
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
