|
|
Edward Stanley Rychlewski
Warren - Edward Stanley Rychlewski Sr, 86, of Warren MI passed away April 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary, and two sons Michael and Patrick. Edward proudly served in the United States Army. He earned his Business Degree from the University of Detroit, and worked 35+ years in credit & collections. He was a devoted father and grandfather. He is survived by six children Edward Jr (Cindy), Marie (Michael) DiMambro, Mary, Andrew (Jodi), Helen (Paul) Kaleto, Margaret (Michael) Madigan. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a future date. Memorial donations can be made to Gift of Life Michigan. See www.ahpeters.com/obituaries.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020