Edward Topic
Livonia - Age 93 passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020. Edward was the beloved husband of the late Theresa, loving father of Nancy (James) Philpott. Family will receive visitors Friday from 3-9 pm at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd. (S. of Ann Arbor Trail) with a rosary at 7 pm. Edward will be instate Saturday at 9:30 am at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 11441 Hubbard. (W. of Merriman) until the time of mass at 10 am. To share a "Memorial Tribute" please visit www.griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020