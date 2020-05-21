Edwin C. McGuire



Allen Park - Edwin C. McGuire age 96 passed away peacefully May 14, 2020 with family at his side.



Beloved husband of 62 years to the late Bettie Jean and dedicated father to Mark McGuire (Diane), Michael McGuire (Cheryl),



Marcee McGuire, and Maureen Reagan (Tim). Proud Papa of George, Sean, Meghan, and Riley, Great Grand Papa of 4, and Great Great Grand Papa of 2



Ed was born in Toronto and came to Detroit as a young boy with his sister Lorraine Pollins. After High School Ed served with the U.S. Army in Europe during WWII. Following college at Wayne State University he was employed by Ford Motor for over 30 year's.



Ed shared a love of travel, golf and laughter with his many friends over the years from Michigan to Florida.



He often enjoyed hoisting a cocktail or two in tribute to his Irish heritage, which will be celebrated at a later date with an Irish wake.











